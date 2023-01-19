Presented during CES, one of the biggest global technology events, Birdbuddy is a bird-feeding house that takes pictures of visitors and uses artificial intelligence to identify them, creating a public database. A true social network of birds.

Already in use in the United States, the company registers 36,744 active gadgets, with 18,300 photos taken and 374 species recognized. Among them the robin, the northern cardinal and the blue jay.

(Note published in the 1308 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)