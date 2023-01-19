Jesús Alberto Guevara López was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the crime of aggravated robbery. His grandfather taffy He went to Andrea Llosa’s program to publicize his case and ask that his sentence be reduced or a solution be found to release him as soon as possible. Given her testimony, the ATV host did not hesitate to support him and she contacted INPE to be able to take the comedian along with the production team to the prison, where she was finally able to talk with her family.

The reunion of Melcochita and her grandson Jesús Guevara in the prison

After being separated for 8 years, Melcochita and Jesús Guevara saw each other again and, immediately, the young man gave the comedian a hug as a sign of gratitude for his visit. Likewise, the singer also pointed out that, from now on, his grandson will work to win civil compensation and reduce the years of sentence.

“I feel happy to see my grandson. The boy suffered enough. I feel excited to see him after so many years. If he has made a mistake, he has already paid for it. I hope he meditates and I’m going to talk to him”, were the words of Melcochita to the Andrea Llosa program hours before arriving at the prison.

In addition, the comedian gave advice to Jesús Guevara: “You have to be someone else. You have suffered so much that enough is enough. Well son, I have come to see you and I see you changed. You are a straight man because you have paid for the mistakes you made here. In the future you will already work to be able to pay the civil reparation”.

Melcochita makes a request for her imprisoned grandson

Previously, Melcochita visited Andrea Llosa’s program and revealed that she has a relative imprisoned for aggravated robbery. In addition, the comedian asked for his release: “I am here because it is already too much abuse for a person who has been in prison for so many years. There are people who have killed 20 or 30 people and leave after four years”.