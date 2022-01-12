Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Karl Lauterbach at a press conference. © Jens Schicke / Imago

In Bavaria, corona vaccines that have already thawed have apparently been delivered. The Free State complains to Karl Lauterbach – he is aware of the problem.

Berlin / Munich – Karl Lauterbach (SPD) has already carried out a large vaccine inventory – but when the vaccine is delivered, the house of the new health minister does not seem to have everything under control: At the health ministerial conference on Monday there were apparently complaints from Bavaria about already thawed Vaccines delivered and therefore only have a short shelf life. Other countries have joined the lawsuits, reported Business Insider.

Biontech and Moderna: Bavaria sounded the alarm at Lauterbach – the admitted problem

The portal quotes from a letter from the Free State. It says: “According to information from the pharmaceutical wholesaling sector and from clinical pharmacies that are supplied with vaccine, the background is that the vaccine is said to have already been thawed in the vaccine warehouse in Quakenbrück and has been thawed out to pharmaceutical wholesalers.” The vaccines from Biontech and Moderna had already been thawed for 14 days – the shelf life after thawing is around four weeks.

Lauterbach had admitted in the round with the state health ministers that the problems were known, it said. However, he had rejected the allegation that the vaccines had already been thawed in the federal central warehouse in Quakenbrück.

This leaves an important question unanswered for the time being – that of the location of the cold chain interruption. While Bavaria and other states suspect the federal government, according to information from Business Insider Keep an eye on the wholesalers, from whom the vaccines are distributed to pharmacies and vaccination centers.

Corona vaccination in Upper Bavaria: around 2000 expired vaccine doses administered – those responsible give the all-clear

A quick clarification would be needed: In Bavaria, according to reports, a total of around 2000 expired vaccine doses were administered at the beginning of January. In the Unsernherrn branch of the Ingolstadt vaccination center, a vaccine that had expired the day before was accidentally administered in 201 cases, the Upper Bavarian government announced on Wednesday. A similar case from Ebersberg became known on Tuesday. According to the operating company, around 1,800 people were vaccinated with a vaccine between January 4th and January 6th, which had expired on December 31st.

In both cases, those responsible at the centers ruled out damage to health or subsequent effects. With regard to the effectiveness of the vaccine, previous experience suggests that despite the short-term expiry of the vaccine, there is vaccination protection, it said from Ingolstadt. (fn with material from dpa)