Home page world

divide

The Berlin police are looking for “Leonie” with this photo. © Berlin police

A date came to a bad end for a young man in Berlin. The 27-year-old tied up with the woman via social networks. Now the criminal investigation department is investigating.

Berlin – The Berliner made contact with a young woman via the Internet. The stranger introduced herself as “Leonie” and sent a “selfie”. However, on the first date, the 27-year-old man fell into a trap. He was brutally ambushed and robbed. Now the police in Berlin are looking for the woman with the photo and are asking for clues.

Online date lures young man into a trap

According to the police, the unknown woman is suspected of letting four masked accomplices into the victim’s apartment at around 9:15 p.m. They threatened the 27-year-old householder with a gun, brought him to the ground and cuffed his arms behind his back.

Robbers flee with victim’s car

The robbers then searched the apartment and stole a mobile phone, money and the key to the victim’s car, which they then used to steal the car. After the five suspects had left the apartment, the still handcuffed man was able to free himself and alert the police via neighbors.

According to the investigators, the robbery occurred on the evening of November 26, 2020 in Prenzlauer Berg. The police have now decided to use the “selfie” of “Leonie” to search for the unknown woman. The 27-year-old met the woman a few days before the robbery on social media.

The criminal investigation department asks:

Who knows the shown person?

Who can provide information about the person’s identity and / or whereabouts?

Who made suspicious observations at the time in question?

Who else can provide relevant advice?

The criminal investigation department receives information on the telephone number (030) 4664-173131 or any other police station. (ml)