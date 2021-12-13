It closes with a podium of Carlos Sainz 2021 of the Ferrari. A season of reconstruction and revenge, albeit partial and far from the goal that the fans dream of but which is already in their sights starting from next season. The goal – third place in the Constructors’ championship – was achieved, as well as fifth place in the drivers behind the unattainable Mercedes and Red Bull with the Spanish driver.

“We have grown a lot since last year. We want to fight for higher positions, but it is right to analyze this season for what it was compared to last year, albeit with little chance of development – commented Mattia Binotto at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – We scored points in every race, that’s the important thing ”.

“The other aspect to underline is being able to count on drivers who both bring the car to the end and can always fight for top positions. This makes the difference between the builders – added the number one of the Cavallino – We have focused on Carlos in this sense. We chose him because he is concrete and consistent in the race, and proved it this year. I am happy to be able to count on two strong riders. Personally, I believe that I have the best driver pair from the Constructors’ standings point of view ”.

“The podium is always beautiful. My thought today is that seeing others celebrating is never what I want. But we have to think about us, our season and what it was like. Also finishing the last race with a podium is encouraging, a good sign “ he concluded.