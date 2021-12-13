Home » News » Gf Vip: Alex Belli leaves the house?

Centovetrine actor Alex Belli said he was ready to leave the house of Big Brother Vip. But is it really so? Let’s see what has been happening in the last few hours and if the balance of the house is really about to change.

The episode on Saturday 11 December reserved a great twist for the audience of Big Brother Vip 2021. Alex Belli he threw himself against the red door in a delirium of rage as he tried to leave the house. The actor of One hundred windows he really seemed on the verge of leaving, but many believe it was just an attempt to get attention.

The reaction of Alex Belli it was really over the top. The actor in fact exclaimed, before the director censored the rest of the scene and did not show more for a while Alex Belli:

Open this door! I swear to you that if you don’t open this door I’m going to freak out. F ** k, I don’t give a shit about this shit game. Open this fucking door. I’m going to fan ** it is enough “.

We don’t know what the authors told him, but they certainly must have been categorical, because when the actor returned home he had calmed down: he was dancing with Miriana Trevisan and played with Manuel Bortuzzo.

But what lies behind so much anger on the part of Alex Belli? Apparently all contestants have received messages of affection from their loved ones except Alex Belli, who was extremely disappointed and said he was ready for anything to leave the program Alfonso Signorini.

Does Alex Belli really want to leave the Big Brother house?

Andrea Zelletta, former competitor of Big Brother Vip, commented with an irony, the scene of Alex Belli who, furiously, tried to leave the house. In fact, the DJ said that if a competitor really wants to leave the GF Vip’s house, it is possible to do so easily:

“Service communication. In addition to the main entrance / exit, I wanted to communicate that there are other 28 security ones that are always open “.

In short, for Andrea Zelletta it’s all very clear: Alex Belli he just wanted to show off, not satisfied with being constantly in the spotlight.

