“There is no light at the end of the tunnel”. “Stuck in the middle of the group, a humiliating experience”. Lewis Hamilton And Toto Wolff they did not hide in front of a weekend “to forget” for Mercedes up to now in Imola. What was supposed to be the track of a first redemption against porpoising has turned into a nightmare, with the W13s eliminated in Q2 and saved by a whisker in Q3 and yesterday remained out of the top-10.

Mattia BinottoFerrari team principal, commented on the complicated moment that the Brackley team is going through: “Whether Mercedes will be able to return to our level in this 2022? I honestly see it tough, they don’t have a single problem and they’re in trouble. Sooner or later they will be competitive again, but for this year it is a very complicated exercise “.

Red Bull with i 14 points conquered yesterday, he overtook Mercedes (which ran dry) in the Constructors’ standings, reaching 69 points against Ferrari’s 116. George Russell lost the second position in the drivers’ standings to Carlos Sainz. Until now, Russell’s ‘consistency’ of performance had at least saved the ranking also due to the reliability problems of the Red Bulls and Sainz’s error in Australia. The performance of the W13, however, is highly deficient.