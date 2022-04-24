Investigated Content: One tweet says that Ipespe (Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research) reported that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will have 85 million votes in the 1st round and that this would be equivalent to 70% of the votes. The post ends with a request for supporters of the president to interact by commenting.

where it was published: Twitter and Facebook.

Completion of Proof: It is false that Ipespe (Institute of Social, Political and Economic Research) has released an electoral poll in which President Jair Bolsonaro appears with 70% of voting intentions. This claim is in a viral tweet, but the survey is not on the institute’s website. Every poll in an election year must be registered on the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) website, where it is not possible to find any survey with this result among the most recent.

The tweet is also misleading in saying that a candidate who received 85 million votes would have 70% of the total. Updated data from the TSE show that this claim is wrong: 70% of voters equate to 103 million votes.

Finally, the post misleadingly claims that the 1st round is scheduled to take place on October 22nd. In fact, the correct date is October 2nd.

Falsefor Comprova, is content invented or edited to change its original meaning and deliberately disseminated to spread a falsehood.

Scope of publication: Comprova investigates the most far-reaching suspicious content on social networks. On Twitter, the post made by the profile Ariane Patriota had at least 5,400 interactions until April 18.

What the author of the publication says: As there is no option to contact the profile responsible for the publication on Twitter, Comprova sought other social networks of the author of the investigated post. A message was forwarded by Facebook, but there was no response as of the publication of this check. The tweet was deleted after contacting the author.

How do we check: We are looking for Ipespe websitesearches that had the same result shown in the post and in professional communication vehicles. We also consulted the TSE page for access registered pollsyou most up-to-date data on the Brazilian electorate it’s the electoral calendar.

Comprova also searched in journalistic reports and on the TSE website for recent research, carried out in March and April 2022, which showed updated projections of the electoral scenario.

THE QUOTED SEARCH DOES NOT EXIST

Electoral legislation requires that all public opinion polls on candidates, carried out in an election year, be registered with the TSE if the company or contracting parties intend to disclose the result. The research methodology, the contracting party and the amount paid for it and the sampling plan (number of people and their division by gender, race, age, education level, among others) are available. It is also possible to verify which was the complete questionnaire applied.

The TSE maintains a page where it is possible to consult all registered electoral polls. The most recent Ipespe survey (registration BR-03874/2022) was released on April 6. as showed the CNN broadcaster website, the survey identified 44% of voting intentions for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) against 30% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Then come the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 9%; former São Paulo governor João Doria (PSDB), 3%; Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), 2%; and federal deputy André Janones (Avante), 1%.

1,000 people were interviewed by phone between April 2 and 5. The survey was commissioned by XP Investimentos. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95.5%.

THERE IS NO SURVEY WITH 70% OF THE VOTES FOR BOLSONARO

All recently published election polls show former President Lula leading the vote and Jair Bolsonaro in second place. According to a report by CNN Brazilfour surveys carried out in March of this year by different institutes showed similar results in relation to voting intentions in the first round of elections.



Table uses data from CNN Brasil’s article on election polls carried out in March 2022

THE Genius/Quaest search was carried out with 2,000 respondents between March 10 and 13 and the margin of error is 2 percentage points. THE BTG/FSB withdrawal was made from 2,000 interviews carried out between March 18 and 20, while the survey by the Datasheet heard 2,556 people between March 22 and 23. Finally, the sample Ipespe had 1,000 people interviewed between March 21 and 23. All studies are registered with the TSE with the identification numbers BR-06693/2022, BR-09630/2022, BR-08967/2022 and BR-03874/2022respectively.

In addition, another survey carried out by PoderData between April 10 and 12 (registration BR-00368/2022) also shows Lula ahead, with 40% of voting intentions, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro, with 35%, and Ciro Gomes, with 5%. The name of former judge Sergio Moro was removed from the list of pre-candidates tested after the withdrawal of running for office by Podemos. There were 3,000 people interviewed by telephone in 322 municipalities. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

In the most recent survey released by the Great/Quaest on April 7 (registration BR-00372/2022), the institute measured six first-round scenarios. In all of them, former president Lula appears as the first voting option, followed by Bolsonaro in second place. In the context with the largest number of candidates, Lula has 44% of voting intentions, while Bolsonaro has 29%.

The survey heard 2,000 people in person between the 1st and 3rd of April. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, with a confidence interval of 95%.

WRONG ELECTION DATA

The tweet says that 70% of voting intentions would be equivalent to 85 million votes – which does not match official TSE data. The Court maintains up-to-date information on the Brazilian electorate. They are extracted from the National Register of Voters, also known as the Electoral Register. In March 2022, the country had 148,327,396 voters. This means that 70% of the electorate is equivalent to about 103.8 million people.

Another wrong information is the day of the 1st shift. The post says it will be on October 22, when the correct date is october 2. The 2nd round is scheduled for October 30th.

why do we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that went viral on social media about the covid-19 pandemic, presidential elections and public policies of the federal government. Content that distorts information or lies about electoral polls can influence voters’ choice of a particular candidate, which harms the democratic process. Voters must make their decision based on true information about the country’s electoral political scenario, and not on misleading content.

Other checks on the topic: In previous verifications, Comprova showed that it is misleading video that says polls were forged in Bolsonaro’s election in 2018 is that website omitted that research with advantage for Bolsonaro was done only in Santa Catarina. In addition, Comprova already explained that election polls follow scientific methods, unlike polls.

WHAT IS COMPROVE?



THE Proof Project brings together journalists from 33 different Brazilian media outlets to discover and investigate misleading, invented and deliberately false information about public policies shared on social networks or through messaging apps. Comprova is a non-profit initiative.