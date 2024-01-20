Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Monte Carlo Sport Radio and Television Network revealed that French Olympique Marseille tried to obtain the services of Algerian international star Said Benrahma, 28 years old, the English West Ham striker, on loan in the “Winter Mercato”, but his request was rejected by the “Hammers”. ».

The network said that Marseille was willing to turn the loan into a final purchase after that, but West Ham wanted the sale to be final directly, without a loan. The network added that the French club has not made a second offer yet.

On the other hand, the Standard newspaper reported that West Ham coach David Moyes confirmed Marseille’s offer to loan Benrahma, indicating that the club did not agree to the loan, and said: “We are required to sell some players permanently, so that we can include others, and that is why we tend to sell more than Loan.

Said Benrahma, born on August 10, 1995, began his professional career in Nice (2013-2018), which included three loans to Angers, Ajaccio and Chateaurois, before he moved to Brentford (2018-2021), who loaned him to West Ham for the 2020-2021 season, then He moved permanently to the Hammers in the summer of 2021.

Benrahma joined the Algerian national team in 2015, but was excluded from participating in the African Cup of Nations currently being held in Côte d'Ivoire, by a decision of Djamel Belmadi, the technical director, due to a problem that occurred between them during Algeria's friendly match against Egypt on October 16, where Ben Rahma refused. Rahma shook the coach's hand when he was replaced, in a shot that sparked a lot of widespread comments on social media.