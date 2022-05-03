Actor Bill Murray at the annual meeting of shareholders of the entity Berkshire Hathaway held on April 30. SCOTT OLSON (AFP)

Bill Murray breaks his silence following allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set of his latest movie, Being Mortal, whose filming was suspended precisely as a result of a complaint against the actor. “There was a difference of opinion with a woman he was working with. She did something that I considered funny and it was not understood that way, ”explained the 71-year-old American interpreter in an interview with the CNBC network, within the framework of the annual meeting of shareholders of the Berkshire Hathaway entity.

More information

The filming of Being Deadly, the first feature film directed by performer and comedian Aziz Ansari, was suspended on April 20 when the production company Searchlight Pictures sent a letter to the cast and crew following the accusation against Murray, of which it did not provide details. In accordance with New York Timesthe incident was investigated for three days until it was decided to shut down the production.

The actor did not offer an explicit apology, but his own version of what happened. “It’s been quite educational for me and I’ve been thinking about it a lot in recent weeks,” admitted Murray, who says he is “trying to make peace” with the woman after what happened. “The world is different from when I was little. What I saw as funny as a child is not necessarily what is funny now. Things change and it is important that I realize it, ”he reflected. It is not the first incident that the actor of The Ghostbusters Y Lost in Translation has had during a shoot. In 2000, actress Lucy Liu claimed that Murray made “unforgivable and unacceptable” expressions at her after a sequence of Charlie’s Angels would have been rewritten without the performer knowing.

“We are both professionals. We like each other’s work, I think we appreciate each other. If we can’t get together and trust each other, there’s no point in going ahead and working together or making a movie… This week, or even the last two, I haven’t done much but think about her.” He also stressed that he has been in contact with the woman he offended with his behavior, but not with the producer responsible for the film: “First things first.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

The movie Being Deadlyin which Seth Rogen, another of the best-known faces of American comedy, also participated, is scheduled for release in 2023. It is based on the book of the same title (be deadly, in the Spanish version), by Atul Gawande. Murray insisted that nothing would make him happier than to put on his boots and “go back to work” to complete the shoot.