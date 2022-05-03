GENEVA (Reuters) – The four main parties involved in negotiations on an intellectual property waiver for Covid-19 vaccines have prepared a “final document” for approval by the other members, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Tuesday. , and the entity’s head said she expected a final agreement by June.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who has made vaccine equity her top priority since taking office in 2021, has been working for months to broker a compromise between the United States, the European Union, India and the United States. South Africa to break an 18-month stalemate.

“The purpose of the discussions was to come up with something viable,” Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters, saying he expected the 164 WTO members to finalize and approve the proposal at a major conference in June. “For the next pandemic or this outbreak, this is extremely important,” she said.

One point still open in the draft is the duration of the patent exemption application, which could be three or five years.

Okonjo-Iweala said recent talks had focused on gaining broader support for the deal, including from China.

She said Beijing has indicated that it is “favorably disposed” to be considered a developed country in this agreement and therefore subject to stricter rules.

The Chinese WTO mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Emma Farge)

