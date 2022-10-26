Bill Gates, who is known for his humanitarian initiatives globally, wrote: “I am very grateful for the efforts of partners such as the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who have helped reduce the global polio burden by 99.9 percent, and have prevented an estimated 20 million children from contracting paralysis.”

“Together, we can overcome the last obstacles and achieve a polio-free world,” he added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, praised the global efforts to eradicate polio, in a tweet he posted on his personal account on Twitter, Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote on Twitter: “We value the efforts of the heroes of polio eradication initiatives around the world.”

He added, “On the occasion of the “World Polio Day”, we renew our determination to continue efforts in cooperation with partners to combat diseases and promote development in societies.”

The UAE participated in the world’s celebrations of the World Polio Day, which fell this year on the 24th of October.

The UAE enjoys international praise for its active role in eradicating polio, and its contributions to funding efforts to eradicate this disease completely in the world. The UAE has a major role in addressing global diseases and epidemics, and eradicating many diseases, as this humanitarian goal embodies the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the right of societies to a healthy life, in which development is a priority, and its residents live a dignified life.

The UAE is at the fore in international efforts to eradicate polio, through the allocation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, more than $376 million to eradicate the disease, and the success of the UAE campaign for polio vaccination in giving about 600 million doses for children in Pakistan, which led to a significant decrease in the number of infections.