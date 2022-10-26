The Mexican national team is preparing for its last two matches before the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Prior to its debut in the tournament, the Aztec team will have to face two friendly matches, in which Gerardo Martino He will not be able to count on all his players, so he will go with 31 summoned to Girona, Spain.
This Wednesday, October 26, the Tata Martino announced the list of 31 summoned for the matches against Iraq and Sweden, as well as the list of 15 sparring partners that will attend the World Cup.
Meanwhile, the final list of 26 players for the World Cup will be announced on November 14, since Martino will wait until the end Jimenez Y ‘tecatito‘ to find out if they are in a position to participate in the World Cup.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera and Rodolfo Cota.
Defenses: Jorge Sánchez, Kevin Álvarez, Néstor Araujo, Johan Vásquez, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Gerardo Arteaga, Jesús Gallardo and Jesús Angulo.
Media: Andrés Guardado, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Erick Gutiérrez, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez, Edson Álvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado, Uriel Antuna, Diego Lainez and Luis Romo.
Forwards: Alexis Vega, Hirving Lozano, Raúl Jiménez, Henry Martín, Santiago Giménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Jesús Corona.
#list #soccer #players #called #Mexican #team #friendlies #prior #Qatar
Leave a Reply