From Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 October, an exclusive live event on Sky and streaming on NOW with the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, the third to last round of the season. Sunday at 9pm, live from the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack, the Formula 1 race on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, streaming on NOW and on TV8, with Max Verstappen chasing the record of victories in a season and Ferraris looking for redemption.

F1 | Mexico GP programming, live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, streaming on NOW and pre-recorded on TV8

Thursday 27 October

9pm: drivers press conference

10.30 pm: Paddock Live Pit Walk

Friday 28th October

8.30 am: drivers press conference (rerun)

11 am: drivers press conference (rerun)

7.45 pm: Paddock Live

8 pm: F1 – free practice 1

9 pm: Paddock Live

10.45 pm: Paddock Live

11pm: F1 – free practice 2

00.30: Paddock Live

Saturday 29 October

9.55: F1 – free practice 2 (rerun)

12.10: F1 – free practice 2 (rerun)

6.45pm: Paddock Live

7 pm: F1 – free practice 3

8 pm: Paddock Live

8.15 pm: team press conference

9 pm: Paddock Live

10pm: F1 – qualifying (delayed on TV8)

11.15 pm: Paddock Live

11.45 pm: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 30th October

10 am: F1 – qualifying (rerun)

12.30 pm: F1 – qualifying (rerun)

2.15pm: F1 – qualifying (rerun)

4 pm: F1 – qualifying (rerun)

7.30 pm: Paddock Live

9 pm: F1 – race (delayed on TV8)

11 pm: Paddock Live

00:00: Race Anatomy