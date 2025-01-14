The popular influencer Paula Gonu has decided to take her training to the next level and, to do so, she has joined Entrena Virtual in a challenge designed exclusively for her, with the interspersed support of her personal trainers: Vikika Costa and Javier Menéndez.

For 8 weeks, Paula will perform strength training with a special focus on the glutes in this unique challenge. And although any time is good to start, starting the year with a challenge of these characteristics is motivating to say the least.

The challenge consists of:

• Duration: 8 weeks.









• Workouts: sessions of 30 and 45 minutes.

• Approach: two days dedicated to glutes, one to legs and another to upper body.

• Methodology: dynamic, intense and very fun classes with the close accompaniment of Vikikos.

• Aim: feel strong and achieve the best results in your glutes.

This is what fitness experts say about training regularly and the benefits of having this area of ​​the body strong.

– With the beginning of a new year, many are finally considering training: what advice do you give to those who want to get serious about fitness?

[Responde Vikika Costa]. The most important thing is to start small and set realistic goals. Many times, initial motivation makes us want to do too much, too quickly, and that can lead to frustrations or even injuries. My advice is:

1. Find a routine you enjoy: If you have fun training, it will be easier to stay consistent.

2. Planning and organization: Dedicate specific days and times to your training so that it becomes a habit.

3. Start with small achievements: you don’t need to train seven days a week; 3 or 4 well-structured sessions are enough to get started.

4. And most importantly: don’t look for excuses and focus on discipline rather than motivation.

-How do you find the type of training that benefits the most? Many times we go blindly without knowing if what we do in the gym (virtual or not) is what our body and mind need.

[Responde Vikika Costa]. With Entrena Virtual you are not going to ‘hit the hay’; Our platform is designed to help you find the training you need in a simple and guided way:

1. We have specific programs for different objectives: tone, gain strength, lose fat, etc.

2. All training is guided by professionals, ensuring that you train correctly and safely, avoiding common mistakes.

3.The variety of programs (strength, HIIT, pilates, yoga, etc.) allows you to test and discover what works best for your body and mind.

4. In addition, with online and accessible training, you can adapt the routine to your time and space, without losing effectiveness.

– How not to throw in the towel in fitness? The first few months are usually ‘taken’ with enthusiasm and then many stop training…

[Responde Vikika Costa]. Initial motivation is important but what really counts is perseverance. Some tips to not give up:

– Find your ‘why’: What are the reasons why you started? What do you need to get? Being clear about your principles will help you move forward in difficult times.

– Celebrate your progress: sometimes we focus only on the final goal and forget how much we have advanced. Celebrate every achievement, no matter how small.

– Make it fun and varied: change your routine from time to time to avoid boredom. Try new activities, train with friends or in a group.

– Community and support: feeling part of an online fitness community is key. In Entrena Virtual, you train with the support of experts and a community that encourages you to move forward.

Think long term: fitness is not a goal, it’s a lifestyle. Visualize how you want to feel in the future and make training a habit as natural as brushing your teeth.

– What is the purpose of having a trained gluteus?

[Responde Vikika Costa]. Training your glutes is not just a matter of aesthetics, it also has many functional and health benefits!:

– Improve your posture and stability: strong glutes help stabilize the pelvis and protect the lower back, avoiding discomfort and injuries.

– Physical performance: if you run, jump or train strength, worked glutes will give you more power and efficiency in your movements.

– Injury prevention: strengthening this area helps avoid injuries to the knees, hips and back, improving your quality of life.

– What does Paula Gonu’s glutes challenge consist of? Should it be done every day?

[Responde Paula Gonu]. The challenge consists of 8 weeks where 4x week you have a workout of about 35 minutes to be able to do from home or from the gym, very little material is needed and there are 2 days for the glutes, one for the legs and another for the upper body. Although the thing is to be consistent, if you can’t do it every day, nothing happens because you will have the training videos saved on the platform to organize yourself in the best way.

Paula Gonu, expert in the 8-week challenge to improve your glutes.





– Why a challenge of this type?

[Responde Paula Gonu]. I love this type of challenge because you are doing it with the company of the screen, where you have a professional person with the knowledge of the techniques and the attitude to motivate you, added to my presence, who even though he is an athlete and has been training for years, I am not a professional on the subject and I am going to make the same mistakes as you, so they will most likely correct us at the same time.

– To achieve a gluteus of 10, can it be achieved with Paula Gonu’s challenge?

[Responde Paula Gonu]. To get a challenge of 10, it is not enough to do the challenge. That depends on many more factors such as diet and your discipline, but the challenge helps you be judicious with the rest of the elements because it gives you consistency and responsibility, in addition to being incredibly motivating to cross off days and workouts and see what happens. the date of completion is approaching.