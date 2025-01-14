The surfer Mike Hynson and, protagonist of the famous film The Endless Summer by Bruce Brown, He has died at the age of 82 after having left an impeccable legacy in his sport.

Hynson was born on June 28, 1942 in Crescent City, California, and from a very young age he began surfing, among California coast and Hawaii, where he grew up.

Likewise, he not only stood out for his abilities on the south table, he also as a table builder. In this sense, its “Red Fin” design with the Gordon & Smith brand is very famous. Furthermore, in the 50s and 60s he established himself as an outstanding surfer.

In 1963 he was selected by Bruce Brown to star in the film The Endless Summer, together with Robert August, something that represented the most relevant milestone of his career. The documentary was a true revolution and marked a before and after in the way sport was seen in the world.

In it, several surfers make an unforgettable trip in search of the perfect waves through Africa, New Zealand and Tahiti. One of the most memorable moments was arriving at Cape Saint Francis, South Africa, where they found what they defined as “the perfect wave.”

Hynson He was also known for his free and controversial spirit. In this sense, the Brotherhood of Eternal Love, a collective that sought to expand consciousness through the use of psychedelic substances, joined during the 1960s.