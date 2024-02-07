Alexandre Kalil (PSD) received the invitation from the host, former minister Walfrido dos Mares Guia, and Lula's office

The former mayor of Belo Horizonte (MG) Alexandre Kalil (PSD) refused an invitation to participate in dinner with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) in the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the Power360the PSD politician, who was supported by Lula in the campaign for the Government of Minas Gerais in 2022, received an invitation from the dinner's host, former minister Walfrido dos Mares Guia, and also from Lula's office, but decided not to go.

Kalil's relationship with the allies he made for the 2022 election remains shaken since his defeat for the governor Romeo Zema (New).

The meeting with politicians allied with the “old school” Minas Gerais is to assess the local scenario for the 2024 municipal and 2026 presidential elections, in addition to mapping possible actions by the federal government in Minas Gerais. Kalil was defeated by Zema in 2022, but the current governor will be on Lula's platform this Thursday (Feb 8) to announce investments in the State.

LULA IN MINAS GERAIS

This is the first time that the president has gone to Minas after taking on his third term as head of the federal Executive. His absence in 2023 was criticized by allies, who expected a visit to the State that was essential for the PT's victory in 2022.

Lula arrived in Minas Gerais in the early afternoon of this Wednesday (Feb 7) and had no public commitments in the capital throughout the day. Upon disembarking in the capital of Minas Gerais, he was welcomed by Mayor Fuad Noman (PSD).

Initially, Lula would also visit Juiz de Fora, a city commanded by Margarida Salomão (PT), but his trip was cancelled. The decision was interpreted as a lack of prestige for the local PT while the president will meet with members of other parties, especially the PSD.