The Italian television summer has kept the spotlight on the very popular programme “Temptation Island“, which has just ended, also recording a huge audience record. The couples starring in the reality show have therefore returned to their normality, a normality obviously influenced by the wave of popularity that has now hit them. The public’s clamor and interest, aroused thanks to the story of their journey into feelings, continues to surround the protagonists of this very successful edition. So much so that, from some rumors leaked in the last few hours, the first names of the contestants who could participate in the reality show on channel 5 have also emerged, the Big Brother. Among these names, there would also appear two well-known faces from Temptation Island. Let’s find out together who they are.

The names of the first contestants of Big Brother 2024

The well-known reality show on channel 5 hosted by Alfonso Signorinior Big Brother, is ready to open its doors in just over a month. The program, in fact, will most likely restart around mid-September.

At the moment, castings are underway to recruit the possible names of the contestants destined to form the team of future participants of the show. And everyone is obviously wondering who this year, among the contestants and commentators, will have the honor and the burden of entertaining the Italian public at their best.

Neapolitan couple protagonists at Big Brother

Some information has just arrived in the last few hours regarding some possible protagonists of the cast of Big Brother 2024. Among these, the one regarding the Neapolitan couple, now ex-couple, protagonist of the recently aired edition of Temptation Island, stands out, without a shadow of a doubt. We are obviously talking about Linen and Alessia.

The two young people would therefore be ready to face a new television experience and, why not, to apply as possible television phenomena of this season.

In addition to the two Neapolitans, the list of possible contestants for the reality show also includes the choreographer Enzo Paul Turchi and the commentator Karina Cascella.