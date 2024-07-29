After the recent fires and citizens’ reports of unbreathable air in some areas of the capital, on the health protection front “Rule number one is to keep the windows closed“. “This is certainly a weighty recommendation in this period of great heat, also because it is not advisable to use air conditioners that recycle external air. Better to use fans. Or, for those who can, move to less affected areas”. Difficult “but there can be no different indications”. This is what Antonio Magi, president of the Order of Physicians of Rome and the province, told Adnkronos Salute, regarding the fires that broke out in various areas, the most challenging in Ponte MammoloAnd the reports of many citizens for “unbreathable air”.

“Dangerous substances caught fire”

“It is essential – continues Magi – to try to avoid breathing in smoke which can be harmful considering that dangerous substances caught fire and dioxin was formed“. We must, therefore, he adds, “stay as far away as possible from the affected areas. For those who live there, the situation is certainly difficult with the temperatures of these days. Unfortunately, as long as there is smoke and strong smells, it is not advisable to use air conditioners that suck up toxic substances and throw them into the house”. In case of ailments or doubts about health, “it is advisable to contact the family doctor and not clog the emergency rooms”.

“Municipality of Rome should provide data on air quality”

“The Municipality of Rome should provide data on air quality in the areas of the capital affected by recent fires as soon as possible,” asks the Order of Physicians of Rome. It is necessary “to have an overview of the situation regarding air quality, because it is the first step towards protecting health,” concludes Magi.