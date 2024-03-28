Tensions and bad feelings come to the fore at the Big Brother party between two former contestants. What happened?

The Big Brother It's been over for a few days now, but people continue to talk about this reality show with great enthusiasm. A few hours after the end of the live broadcast, an end-of-program party was held which almost resulted in a fight. Two contestants of the show take center stage.

The party of Big Brother

Let's find out together what happened and why the two men were about to come to blows.

Big Brother: an end-of-program party to celebrate time together

The final of Monday 25 March it was a real success both in terms of ratings and emotions. After 7 months, one of the most all-encompassing experiences of television came to an end, which saw the undisputed triumph of Pearl Vatiero.

Federico Massaro

The young Neapolitan won everything hands down, even outclassing the one who up until that moment she was considered as winner of the program. We are referring to the actress Beatrice Luzziwhich had to settle for second place despite the great support expressed by the public.

As is usual in these cases, the production of Mediasetthe authors and Alfonso Signorini they throw a big party to celebrate the end of the TV show. It is an exclusive party in which only former contestants of the program and those who belong to that world can participate. Unfortunately, however, something went wrong, as two former gieffini were about to come to blows.

The fight breaks out at the Big Brother party: what happened?

Credits: Mediaset Infinity

THE competitors who ended up at the center of the scene during the end of the party Big Brother they are two personalities who have certainly distinguished themselves during this journey. Let's talk about Federico Massaro and Alessio Falsonewho have never gotten along even within the walls of Cinecittà.

Unfortunately no one has said any words about what happened, but these are just some corridor rumours. It would seem that the two have decided to blame each other for what happened in the house and, at a certain point, Alessio arrived to threaten Federico.

Alessio Falsone

We don't know exactly what happened, but perhaps those directly involved will release statements in the next few hours. The tensions but they would also concern others competitors, For example Anita that he would stop following Perla on Instagram.