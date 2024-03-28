AI: The Somnium Files 3 could be announced officially soon from Spike Chunsoftor at least that's what the mysterious teaser published by the game director and author of the series, Kotaro Uchikoshi, suggests.

To relaunch the theories of a possible reveal imminent the posts by Akira Okada, assistant director of AI: The Somnium Files and director of AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative, as well as a frequent collaborator of Uchikoshi, also thought about it.

The first episode of the franchise, AI: The Somnium Files, launched in 2019, received excellent ratings from the international press and was particularly appreciated by fans of Kotaro Uchikoshi's works, who as you know he also created the Zero Escape series.