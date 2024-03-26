Beatrice Luzzi talks about Perla's victory and throws a dig at the Perletti couple. Here are her words!

For many people Beatrice Luzzi Big Brother should have won. Unfortunately or fortunately however, it was Perla Vatiero who prevailed and this is why the queen of reality had to settle for second position. After the failed victory, one of the woman's words turned out to be a veiled dig at the Perletti couple.

Beatrice Luzzi

Here's what Beatrice Luzzi said at the end of Big Brother.

Big Brother: Beatrice Luzzi ousted by Perla Vatiero

Last night the final of the Big Brother, a moment that was truly eagerly awaited by the competitors and the audience at home. The first to leave the finalists' parterre was Massimiliano Varrese who with his elimination decreed an all-pink GF.

Perla and Beatrice turn off the house lights

After him they came out Letizia, Simona and Rosy Chin while the final was fought by Perla Vatiero and Beatrice Luzzi. At this point the situation became very complicated, as the two women boasted the presence of several supporters and the victory was not to be considered such a foregone conclusion.

Eventually the two women arrived at the studio and here Alfonso Signorini he handed the victory to Pearl, who knelt down and burst into tears. A few seconds after the winner was announced Mirko Brunetti he reached Perla and the two kissed and hugged passionately.

Beatrice Luzzi's words sting the Perletti couple

Coming second is certainly a good achievement, even if it is the first defeat as one does not have the opportunity to enjoy the deserved victory by a handful of votes. For this Beatrice Luzzi he made the best of it, applauding the victory of Perla but at the same time gnawing at her total defeat.

the Perlettis So guys, love has won and let's hope it lasts… beyond the final!

This was the dig veil that Luzzi tied on the couple Perletti who, according to her, could only remain together in the wake of popularity reached by the girl. For many others, however, it is an innocent joke that the woman would have made without malice, but which nevertheless generated some sarcasm unmotivated. What will be the truth?