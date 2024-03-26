According to the head of the Russian security service, Western countries and Ukraine were behind the attack, although it was carried out by radical Islamists.

Russia claims that Ukraine and Western countries helped in the concert attack in Moscow on Friday, in which more than 130 people died and more than 180 were injured. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter, basing their information on Russian media.

the head of the Russian security service FSB Aleksandr Bortnikov according to Ukraine and Western countries were involved in promoting the attack, which was carried out by “radical Islamists”.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied all accusations that it had any connection to the terrorist attack or its perpetrators. Shortly after the act, the jihadist Isis-K, active mainly in Afghanistan and Central Asia, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russian president Vladimir Putin admitted on Monday for the first time that the perpetrators of a terrorist attack were radical Islamists. However, he also continued to hint that Ukraine had a connection to the attack.

On Tuesday, Bortnikov added at least the United States and Britain to the list of accused countries, reports Reuters.

The head of the FSB repeated the claim that the suspects were on their way to Ukraine, adding that they would have been welcomed in Ukraine as heroes.

French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France had information that jihadists were responsible for the attack. Macron also said that France had warned Russia so that the country would not use the attack to blame Ukraine.

Also The United States has stated based on his own intelligence that Isis-K was behind the attack.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak said on Tuesday that the FSB director's accusations were completely false.

Reuters according to the Turkish security official interviewed, four Tajik men suspected of the attack recently visited Turkey to renew their residence permits in Russia.

Autocratic leader of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has claimed that the suspects also tried to go to Belarus.

“They had no chance to come to Belarus. Because of this, they turned away and went to the border area between Ukraine and Russia,” Lukashenko said.