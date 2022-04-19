The Colombian Football Federation began the search for the new coach for the Colombian National Team, after the officialization of Reinaldo Rueda’s departure from office, after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

The president of the FCF admitted that he has already received innumerable calls from businessmen to offer him the coach of the National Team, with a view to the next tie.

Since the moment of elimination, names of coaches have been strongly sounded as possible candidates. However, Jesurún, in an interview with Caracol Radio, was blunt about the rumors.

deny rumors

When asked about the option of Gustavo Alfaro, current DT of Ecuador and who will be in the World Cup. or Ricardo Gareca, DT from Peru who is going to the playoffs, Jesurún clarified that these versions are false.

“We don’t have names, but in the case of Alfaro it is totally false, he has a contract with Ecuador, the same with Gareca (with Peru), that press rumor that arrived last night is false.”

But in addition, the president was asked about the option of Marcelo Bielsa, former coach of Argentina and Chile, whose last club was the English Leeds, and I know who is talked about a lot on social networks.

To the specific question about Bielsa, who is free, he replied: “Yes, but there are no names yet, or candidates, although there are 30,000 calls from businessmen who say they have the ideal DT for us. I do not mention Professor Bielsa because it is that He is not linked to any national team. I simply want to clarify that what happened with Alfaro and Gareca, who are linked to a federation and in competition, does not make sense, I reject it, it has no basis“Jesurún said, avoiding referring specifically to Bielsa.

Of course, he clarified that nationality will not matter. That they are open to looking at the resumes of technicians from any country.

“We have no preference, the ideal is to look for the person, to start looking for someone specialized in national teams, although everyone had a first time. The nationality can be anyone. We are on the search,” he said.

SPORTS