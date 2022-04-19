During the past Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch this year. Although the first advance indicated that this title was going to arrive until September, a new trailer has confirmed that this installment will be available next July.

Completely unexpectedly, the latest trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which also gives us a look at the gameplay of this installment, has confirmed that this title will be available on July 29, 2022almost two months earlier than anticipated.

With this, a special edition was revealed, which is an exclusive to the My Nintendo store. This package includes:

-Physical game of Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

-Steelbook with special art Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

– art book Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

-A special box.

Without a doubt, this is great news for fans of the series, who will not have to wait long to get their hands on this title. Remember, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 It will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022. On related topics, Game Boy emulators for the Switch Online have been leaked. Similarly, you can learn more about the protagonists of this title here.

Editor’s note:

This is a surprise. The norm is that games are delayed, and we almost never see the release date come forward. The question now is: what games awaits us in September? Maybe Bayonetta 3 now take this position.

Via: Nintendo