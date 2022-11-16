The President of the United States, Joe Biden, reacted this Tuesday to the announcement that his predecessor in office, Donald Trump, will aspire to recover the White House in 2024 assuring that “Trump failed the US”.

In a brief message on his Twitter account sent from Bali (Indonesia), where he is participating in the G20 meeting, Biden limited himself to saying that “Trump failed America” and shared a critical video with the former president.

For his part, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, assured in a statement that Trump was a failure as president, that is why he lost in 2020 and that is why “he will lose again.” “Democrats are ready to remind Americans of what Trump brought to America: the worst jobs record since the Great Depression, billions in tax handouts for the richest and corporations,” he said.

In addition, he also cited “the far-right Supreme Court that paved the way for Republicans across the country to criminalize abortion, and utter chaos that culminated in inciting a mob to attack the Capitol to try to nullify an election that I knew I had lost.”

Trump announced Tuesday from Florida his intention to compete in the 2024 elections to return to the White House and restore “glory” to a country “in decline” and “invaded” by millions of people from other parts of the world.

“I am announcing tonight my candidacy for the Presidency of the United States,” Trump stressed after having emphatically reviewed the achievements of his Presidency (2017-2021) and drawing a dark panorama of the two years in which Joseph Biden has been president , even with more exaggerated adjectives.

Trump, 76, assured that he will prevent Biden from receiving four years in the White House in 2024 because “the country cannot have more of that” and assured that he will get more votes than in the 2016 elections.

After having hinted at his intentions for months and amid great anticipation for the “important announcement” he was going to make this Tuesday, the former Republican president confirmed from Mar-a-Lago, his mansion and private club in Palm Beach (southeast of Florida), accompanied by his wife Melania and a large group of guests, who will once again compete in the presidential elections.



This will be his third campaign for the presidential nomination, Well, he was a candidate in the 2000 elections, for the Reform Party, and as a Republican in 2016, in which he won, and 2020, in which he lost to Joe Biden.

