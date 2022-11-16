In the early afternoon of today, Wednesday 16 November, the press conference of Julian Castellino, the former leader of Forza Nuova. The press conference was called to present the new political entity ‘Free Italy’, founded by Castellino himself and presented at the end of October at a press conference in Rome, in Parioli, together with his defender – for the trial on the assault on the national headquarters of the CGIL – the lawyer Carlo Taormina.

This was confirmed by Francesco Gallo, deputy of South calls North, the movement of the former mayor of Messina Cateno De Luca. Gallo explains that he has booked the hall for the Montecitorio press conferences “in response to Professor Taormina’s prayer”. “I didn’t jump for joy – says the Sicilian deputy – when I saw Castellino on the list with about ten participants. But I respected the commitment made with Taormina, giving them the opportunity to present their movement. My political and personal history is foreign to those political circles, but it didn’t seem appropriate to set conditions to give a voice to this movement”.

“I find it unacceptable that the Chamber of Deputies can host one of the perpetrators of the fascist assault on the CGIL, already convicted of another crime, and who is under special surveillance given his danger. That a deputy of this right allows him to enter demonstrates their ties to neo-fascism. The leaders of the Chamber of Deputies avoid this outrage “. this is the comment of the leader of the Italian Left, Nicola Fratoianni.

To which is added the former general secretary of the CGIL, now dem senator, Susanna Camusso, who presses: “I learn that tomorrow the presentation of the political movement ‘Italia libera’ will take place in the Chamber, in which Giuliano Castellino will participate. I do not give political judgments on the nascent political movement, but I am amazed that the former leader of Forza Nuova, accused of the assault on the CGIL on October 9, 2021, is intervening in the headquarters of a parliamentary institution”.

The leader of the Pd, Debora Serracchiani, says instead that she wrote to the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, “to take action to protect the dignity of the institution she presides by avoiding the presence of the former leader of Forza Nuova at a conference in the Press Room of the room. It is unacceptable that Castellino, who among other things figures among the assailants of the CGIL headquarters, should be hosted in a prestigious institutional headquarters”. Sources of the Presidency of Montecitorio, however, let it be known that “the responsibility for the merits of the initiatives held within the Chamber, including the press conferences, lies solely with the deputy who promotes the initiatives themselves, who is responsible for any evaluation on the opportunity plan of the initiatives”.

Trials and sentences

From that October 9, 2021 to today, Castellino came out with a six-year abbreviated sentence, for the crimes of devastation and resistance to an aggravated public official. Then there is the ordinary proceeding which sees the main perpetrators of the assault accused, including Castelino, who is accused of aggravated devastation in competition and resisting a multi-aggravated public official. In this main vein, Castellino as well as Roberto Fiore had first obtained house arrest, then returned on the loose with the obligation to sign after the decision of the gup last July.