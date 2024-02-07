The president of United States, Joe Bidenwon the Democratic primary this Tuesday in the pivotal state of Nevada, which will be key in the November elections, according to newspaper projections The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Biden was practically assured of victory by not facing significant rivals. Next to him on the ballot was the name of the author of self-help books Marianne Williamson but the congressman Minnesota Dean Phillips He did not present his candidacy on time.

With 62.1% of the ballots counted, Biden won in Nevada, obtaining 90% of the vote and leaving Williamson, his main rival, far behind, who garnered 2.5% of the vote. The 'none of the candidates' option recorded 5.7%.

Biden's large lead over his opponents led the American media, equipped with technology to estimate electoral results, to announce their projections just one hour and forty minutes after the voting centers closed at 7:00 p.m. local time (03:00 GMT). Wednesday).

The victory in Nevada allows Biden to obtain the 36 delegates that that state allocates. To be officially proclaimed as the Democratic presidential candidate he needs about 2,000 delegates.

After the polls closed, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, issued a statement highlighting the “emblematic” Nevada primary and its symbolism for representing the “Democratic commitment to uplifting voters from minority communities.”

“Nevadans across the Silver State have set the stage to defeat Donald Trump and MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans once again in November,” Harrison said.

In Nevada, about 2.3 million voters registered to vote. Of this total, 31% are Democrats, 28% are Republicans and 34% are independents, according to official data.

This is one of those known as hinge states in which the candidates of the Republican Party and Democratic Party They have similar support, which is why they are considered key to the outcome of the presidential elections.

Biden himself had attended a campaign event in Las Vegas (Nevada) on Sunday where he took the opportunity to emphasize that he will make Trump “a loser again” and emphasized the “economic efforts” that his administration “will continue to make” if he is re-elected in the November elections.

“Not everyone is yet feeling the benefits of our investments and progress, but the inflation is now lower in USA than in any other great economy of the world,” Biden said then.

In the last election, Nevada fell to the Democratic side by a lead of just 3% of the vote. Last year the progressive party successfully defended its seat for what is known as 'Silver State', but he changed governor, who since then has been the Republican retired military man Joe Lombardo.

Biden arrived at the Democratic primaries this Tuesday after his resounding victory in the South Carolina primaries, the state that opened the Democratic contest and where he obtained 96.2% of the votes. Williamson then got 2.1% and Phillips 1.7%.

