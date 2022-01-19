“It will be a disaster for Russia,” Biden said in a press conference, warning Moscow of “heavy” loss of life on the battlefield and unprecedented “cruel” sanctions on the economic front.

The US president expected the Russian president to take action inside Ukraine, but said that a full-scale invasion would lead to a large-scale response that would be costly to Russia and its economy.

“My expectation is that he will act … He must do something,” Biden added at a news conference. He went on to say that Russia will be held accountable and face disaster if it invades Ukraine.