The new strain of coronavirus omicron is especially dangerous for children aged two to five years. About it TASS said Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology (TsNIIE) of Rospotrebnadzor.

“Now we see that children are increasingly involved in the infectious process, it is especially dangerous for young children from 2 to 5 years old. The disease occurs in them with damage to the upper respiratory tract and bronchi, ”said the doctor.

He noted that for the first time in children, bronchiolitis phenomena requiring hospitalization began to be observed. At the same time, every third child has diarrhea.

Gorelov added that, according to foreign studies, the coronavirus transferred during pregnancy can affect the development of the unborn child. He may have a delay in the pace of neuropsychic and physical development.

“But this, fortunately, is a reversible situation, since the child’s body is plastic, and with proper rehabilitation, this condition can be leveled,” the doctor noted.

He also stressed that the risk group still includes people over 65 years of age who can be difficult to tolerate coronavirus due to age and concomitant diseases.

Earlier, the chief researcher of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, professor of virology Anatoly Altshtein explained why the omicron strain is more severe in children. According to the doctor, this variant is more contagious and multiplies better in the upper respiratory tract. Altstein added that the severe course of this strain is rare.