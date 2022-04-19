The Hill: US President Biden told Obama he intends to run in 2024

US President Joe Biden told former President Barack Obama of his plans to run for a second term in 2024. About it writes newspaper The Hill.

“[Байден] wants to run, and he is clearly letting everyone know,” said a source familiar with the content of the Obama-Biden conversations. The source added that Biden wants to go to a second term, despite his not the highest approval rating, as he remains the most likely candidate from the Democratic Party to defeat Republican Donald Trump.

Biden became the oldest president to take office in January 2021 at age 78. If he really runs for the second time and wins the election, he will be 82 at the start of his second term. Given a presidential term of 4 years, Biden will remain head of state until he is 86 years old.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024. Former US President Donald Trump admitted the possibility of running in the 2024 presidential election. During a rally in North Carolina, he said that he may have to fight for the post of head of state for the third time.