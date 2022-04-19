The Egyptian actress, who plays the secretary of the most prominent lawyers in the series, tells the scenes of her choice to present the character of Camelia Ashraf, saying: “I was nominated to work by director Maryam Al-Ahmadi at first, but I apologized because I had not seen the American version, but the director assured me that the role I will like it and I have to watch the work, because I will be drawn to the role as soon as I watch some episodes.”

And Reem continued, in her interview with Sky News Arabia: “My role is completely different and has many challenges and interesting and difficult details. Camilla is a different personality who deals with all the company’s employees and has an independent personality by herself, and she knows a lot about them all, and she is smart, and everyone depends on her, and she specializes in The conclusion of major agreements, in addition to the comedic glimpse of it, which encouraged me to perform it.”

Not watching the US version

“Camelia is the bond for Zain Thabet, played by the artist Asser Yassin, as she is a confidant of his secrets, a friend and a place of confidence, which makes her face problems because people do not like his great confidence in her,” thus adding the Egyptian artist why she agreed to her role in the series.

“Suits in Arabic” is the Egyptian version of the American drama series of the same name, which takes place in the world of law and cases, starring Aser Yassin, Saba Mubarak and Ahmed Daoud, written by Mohamed Hefzy, directed by Maryam Al-Ahmadi, and produced by Tariq Al-Janaini.

And the artist, who started her artistic life in 2013 through the series “Disengagement,” explained: “I decided not to watch the entire American series so as not to affect my presentation of the character. I watched fleeting clips from the episodes just to understand it.”

audience awe

And about the audience’s reaction to her role, Reem indicated that she is always “concerned with the beginning of any new work that I present to the audience, but that dread began to disappear with the presentation of the first episodes of the work, and seeing the very good reactions from the audience.”

The Egyptian artist responds to the view of some that the Arabization of works is a lack of a good script by saying: “Egypt has skilled authors, and that the Arabization of works is only an opportunity to present different forms of drama in a way that is consistent with our customs and traditions. The works that have been Arabized are not easy, but on the contrary. It’s very tough because the actor is doubling down on his efforts to take the character to another curve.”