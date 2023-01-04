While the Republican Party suffers from divisions, US President Joe Biden takes care of his image as a builder, capable of building real and political bridges, maintaining suspense over his candidacy for a second presidential term.
On Wednesday, Biden heads to the state of Kentucky, located in the middle east of the country, which has voted to the right in the presidential elections since 2000, to show off a huge project funded by an important infrastructure law presented by the president and garner some Republican votes in Congress.
The federal administration will allocate more than $1.6 billion to expand an old and much-used bridge linking Kentucky and neighboring Ohio.
This constitutes a very appropriate metaphor for Biden, who promised to restore the crumbling infrastructure in the first economic power in the world, as well as to re-establish dialogue between the Democratic camp and the Republican party, which was almost non-existent during the era of Republican President Donald Trump.
White House spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre said, on Tuesday, that this bridging project “shows that we can accomplish great things for the country when we work together.”
