The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt he totaled sales for over one million copies in Japan: the news, which went a little quietly, was announced several days ago by the Japanese division of CD Projekt RED and confirms the extraordinary success of a game capable of conquering even a user usually not inclined to reward Western productions.

In fact, there are not many titles made in the USA or Europe that have managed to grind similar numbers within the Japanese market: only Minecraft comes to mind, which last year had 141 million active monthly users, and Grand Theft Auto V , which has sold over 170 million copies worldwide.

In the post, CD Project RED wanted to thank Japanese users for supporting The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so enthusiastically, giving them an appointment at the launch of the next-gen update for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so as to continue living the adventures of Geralt of Rivia.

Speaking of the recent update, take a look at our analysis of the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to see how well the Polish team did a job on the new platforms.