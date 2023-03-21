US President Joe Biden has signed a bill requiring Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to declassify information related to the origins of COVID-19. This was announced by the White House. Biden said he shares Congress’s goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19.

However, the US president said his administration will keep national security in mind when deciding what information to disclose. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate and House of Representatives before being sent to the White House. Washington has waged a highly politicized debate about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, starting as early as the first reported cases in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The debate reignited last month when the Wall Street Journal reported that the The United States Department of Energy had scarcely assessed that the pandemic probably originated from a leak from a Chinese laboratory, a hypothesis which, however, Beijing categorically denies.