Brothers of Italy stable above 30%, the Democratic Party is still growing, the 5 Star Movement and the Lega fall. The SWG survey for Tg La7 gives a snapshot of voting intentions if elections were held today. Giorgia Meloni’s party remains at 30.3%, unchanged from last week. Secretary Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party gains 0.6% and rises to 20.4%, returning above the 20% threshold after months. The growth of the dem corresponds to the decline in Giuseppe Conte’s M5S, which drops 0.8% and is now worth 15.3%. Matteo Salvini’s League is also down, from 8.8% to 8.5%. Step forward for Action-Italia Viva, which rise from 7.5% to 7.7%. Slight drop for Forza Italia, now at 6.3%. The Greens and the Left are at 3.2%, +Europe rises to 2.5% ahead of Unione Popolare (1.8%) and Per l’Italia with Paragone (1.7%).