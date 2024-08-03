U.S. President Joe Biden issued an official statement on social media expressing his appreciation and prayers for the El Paso community on the fifth anniversary of the “horrendous mass shooting” that claimed the lives of 23 people.

In his message, Biden recalled that “just two years ago, with the help of many of you, I signed the bipartisan Safer Communities Act – the most significant legislation in nearly 30 years. This legislation has helped stop shootings and save lives, but there is much more to do to create a safer America.”

“That’s why, last September, I launched the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention to lead and coordinate a nationwide, interagency effort to reduce gun violence in America.”

The president said he was proud of the progress made and said that investment in communities and young people must continue, as well as creating policies that deal a blow to the illegal gun trade on the streets of that country.

“We must disarm hate and stand with survivors of these heinous crimes. It’s time to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as we have done before. It’s time to implement background checks. And it’s time to end immunity for gun lobbyists,” he added.

On the morning of August 3, 2019, a white American man entered a Wal-Mart supermarket branch in El Paso to start an attack with long weapons against the El Paso community present. The incident resulted in the deaths of 23 people, including white Americans and Latinos, as well as Mexicans who were visiting the place.

Patrick Crusius, responsible for the attack, traveled from Allen to that point to confront an alleged Hispanic invasion that he accused in a statement published on his social networks before the attack, according to the journalistic archive.

In July last year, Crusius was sentenced to 90 life terms.

To close his statement, the President of the United States sent the following statement to the survivors and loved ones of the victims:

“I know how difficult these days can be. Even though years have passed, reminders like this can bring back the feelings you had when you lived through your worst nightmare. While there are no words to fill the void you still feel, I want you to know that you are still in my prayers.”