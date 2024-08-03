Bastianini scores at Silverstone

Saturday bitter-sweet for the official Ducati team in the Silverstone Sprint. Enea Bastianini won showing an irresistible pace, Francesco Bagnaia, however, fell just when he seemed ready to climb back up rather quickly from the fourth position he was in.

Bastianini’s success allowed Bagnaia to maintain the lead in the standings with a point of margin on Jorge Martin, second at the finish line.

The team manager of the official Ducati team, Davide Tardozzihe commented on Bagnaia’s fall to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP: “I think Pecco had a great pace. I don’t know if he would have beaten Enea, but I think he would have finished on the podium. He made a mistake with too much speed in the change of direction, in my opinion the front was unloaded too much and it lifted when he turned the bike and he had no load on the front which closed. Having said that, he has the pace and I think he will demonstrate it tomorrow, but beating Enea tomorrow will be difficult. I think Enea has finally found confidence with the bike and in the flying lap. I think he worked well together with Eng. Rigamonti and his technicians because they managed to give him the confidence he was looking for since the beginning of the season”.