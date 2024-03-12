With the arrival of the update on Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone the new cross-over collaboration also arrives with Warhammer 40,000and it is a decidedly interesting initiative, bringing together two franchises that draw on different but somehow compatible imaginaries, as we also see from the new presentation trailer.

The video shows the skins present in three different bundles for Call of Duty, obviously characterized by the typical design of the armor seen in the Games Workshop series, which fits in a peculiar way into the more realistic universe of Call of Duty, but honestly we have seen much worse on this front .

So let's see the Warhammer 40,000 skins arriving in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.