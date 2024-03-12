With the arrival of the update on Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone the new cross-over collaboration also arrives with Warhammer 40,000and it is a decidedly interesting initiative, bringing together two franchises that draw on different but somehow compatible imaginaries, as we also see from the new presentation trailer.
The video shows the skins present in three different bundles for Call of Duty, obviously characterized by the typical design of the armor seen in the Games Workshop series, which fits in a peculiar way into the more realistic universe of Call of Duty, but honestly we have seen much worse on this front .
So let's see the Warhammer 40,000 skins arriving in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.
Three rich packs of cosmetic items
In particular, in the video we see the package Tracer Pack: Warhammer 40,000 Space Marinespresent in the game shop for 3000 CoD Points and containing 13 unlockable items, including various skins for operators and blueprints for weapons taken from Space Marines: the Ultramarines Scout and Blood Angels Scout.
The other two packages shown in the trailer are the Sisters of Battle and the Astra Militarum Tracer Packboth available at the launch of the Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor event this week.
Cross-over event between Call of Duty and Warhammer is expected from 13 to 17 March 2024thus allowing you to obtain the various cosmetic items dedicated to the series both through purchase and by completing the game challenges.
