US President Joe Biden got down on one knee during a joint photo shoot with workers after his speech at a semiconductor manufacturing facility in North Carolina. The video of the event on March 29 was broadcast by The Independent’s Youtube channel.

After the head of state made a speech, he decided to informally communicate with the employees of the plant who had gathered at the event. Further, the American leader agreed to take some photos with the workers and unexpectedly asked an assistant to hand him a folder of papers.

When the desired item appeared, Biden threw the folder on the ground, after which he knelt down on one knee, leaning on the item so as not to stain his trousers. At the same time, he raised his hand with his thumb up. After that, the American leader approached the second group of workers, but he had already taken a traditional photo with them, standing in the middle at full height.

Earlier, on March 28, journalists filmed a video of the briefing by the President of the United States before his speech at the semiconductor production in North Carolina. The video shows how one of the organizers of the event escorted Biden to a makeshift podium, giving instructions up to the exact place where the president would have to stand.

On March 27, the President of the United States visited the school in Nashville, Tennessee, where the shooting took place. The American leader began his speech with a joke, saying that he came to the event because he heard that they would be handing out chocolate chip ice cream, of which he has a full refrigerator at home.

On March 17, at a speech on the occasion of St. Patrick’s Day, Biden joked unsuccessfully about his Irish origin, saying that he was “not really Irish” because he did not drink alcohol, and his relatives “were not in prison.”

80-year-old Joseph Biden is the oldest president in US history, his health regularly becomes a cause for discussion and concern among Americans. His strange behavior and constant verbal blunders make many Americans question his mental health. The politician repeatedly confused the names of countries and stumbled when boarding the plane.