





05:05 People line up at the US embassy in Havana on May 3, 2022, as the consulate resumed issuing some immigrant visa services. AFP – YAMIL LAGE

The Department of State reported that, as of May 30, the fee for the tourist and business visa (B1/B2), as well as the category of students and exchange participants (J) will go from $160 to $185. It will also increase the price of some temporary work visas and the Border Crossing Card for Mexican citizens over 15 years of age. Also in the economics chronicle: new hearing in the United States Congress on the banking turmoil.