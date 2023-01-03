An agenda issued by US President Joe Biden’s office Monday revealed that he intends to commemorate the second anniversary of the January th attack on the Congressional Building (Capitol) in a ceremony held at the White House.
The ceremony, scheduled for Friday, will be one of the rare occasions when Biden delves into ongoing issues fueled by riots by supporters of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump. And those events hindered the certification of the victory of the elected Democratic president in 2020.
Biden has denounced the riots as a threat to democracy and the rule of law, but he rarely mentions his predecessor by name in public and has focused his presidency on uniting and tackling the country’s partisan divide.
Biden, who is soon entering his third year in office, has said he intends to run for another four-year term, but has not yet officially run.
Trump, who did not concede defeat in the 2020 elections, announced that he is seeking to win his party’s presidential nomination again in 2024.
