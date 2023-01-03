Beijing has condemned the imposition of Covid tests by a dozen countries on travelers from China, warning it could take “countermeasures” in retaliation. “Some countries have put in place entry restrictions aimed exclusively at Chinese travellers. This has no scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, adding that China could “take countermeasures, on the basis of the principle of reciprocity”.



00:31