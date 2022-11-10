November 10, 2022 09:08

It is not yet clear who will control the US Senate as Republicans moved closer to a majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, a day after Democrats fared better than expected and avoided a “red wave” of Republicans in the midterm elections. Senate races in Nevada and Arizona are still undecided, as Democratic incumbents try to fend off Republican rivals, with thousands of uncounted votes counting days to come. And the Senate’s fate may come to a run-off election in Georgia for the second time in two years, as Edison Research predicted that neither the Democratic candidate and current Senator Raphael Warnock nor Republican Herschel Walker would obtain the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff on December 6.

Republicans are close to winning the 218 seats needed to wrest control of the House of Representatives from Democrats, with 208 seats now in their possession, according to a forecast by Edison Research. Biden pledged during a White House news conference to work with Republicans and said he understands voters are disappointed despite Democrats’ surprisingly competitive performance.

“The American people have made it clear, I think, that they expect Republicans to be willing to work with me as well,” Biden said. He also confirmed his intention to run for a new presidential term in 2024 but said he would make the final decision early next year.

The Republicans were unable to achieve the landslide victory they sought, as the Democrats avoided a crushing defeat in the midterm elections that often rock the president, whatever party he belongs to.

