Basketball | Another great game from Lauri Markkase, bagging his best result of the season

Basketball league in the NBA Lauri Markkanen The Utah Jazz won away from the Atlanta Hawks with a score of 125–119.

The Finn, who had a great early season, was the absolute point king of the match and bagged his best result of the season so far. Markkanen, who scored a total of 32 points, also grabbed eight rebounds, six of them on the defensive end.

Of his eight three-point shots, Markkanen succeeded in six.

At the same time, Markkanen set one of his records in the NBA. He bagged 16 points in 12 minutes.

The next highest point balance was made by Atlanta Dejounte Murraywho sunk a total of 26 points.

in Atlanta has been the league’s best defense against 3-pointers, according to ESPN. Hawks opponents had only been able to sink 32.5 percent of their threes until the team faced the Jazz.

17 of Utah’s 39 three-point attempts slipped into the basket, which corresponds to a 43.6 hit percentage.

“It’s kind of our thing,” Markkanen said according to ESPN.

Utah, the leader of the western division, has lost only three of the 13 games they have played in the early season. The recent victory was Utah’s fourth in a row.

Utah broke the wings of Atlanta’s winning streak, which was now three consecutive victories. Atlanta has played 11 games this season, of which they have won seven.