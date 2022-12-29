The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has had a long relationship with the secret service agency charged with protecting whoever was president and the Constitution. From his vice presidency during Barack Obama’s term, passing as a candidatepresident-elect and now president of the North American country, the agency has always been by his side.

(Also: Donald Trump: the keys to his summons to testify for assault on the Capitol)

However, a recent book would reveal that Joe Biden has stopped trusting the men and women of the secret service who must protect him. Several incidents have made the president not feel confident being surrounded by his own bodyguards.

Surrounded by a new troop of strangers, Biden can’t help but wonder: Do these people really want me here?

The author Chris Whipple, in his recent book ‘The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House’, tells that Joe Biden’s dissatisfaction with the secret service began with the post-Donald Trump team.

At the beginning of his presidency, according to Whipple “some of” the agents in charge of protecting him in any situation that threatened the life of Biden they were strong supporters of former President Donald Trump’s conservative movement.

Even the author suggested that the president should not have been surprised by the presence of Make America Great Again sympathizers among his bodyguards because the Secret Service “is full of white ex-cops from the South who tend to be deeply conservative.”

(Also: US: What’s next after Supreme Court decision to uphold Title 42?)

The events that ended up decimating relations between the president and the agency, according to information compiled by Whipple, go back to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 and the how the secret service handled the situation.​

On January 6, 2021, supporters of Donald Trump took over the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.

On January 6, 2021, some 10,000 people, the majority of Trump supporters, demonstrated in front of the Capitol and nearly 800 stormed the building while Biden’s electoral victory was ratified. There were five deaths and some 140 injured officers.

The book, which the Independent had early access to, tells that Joe Biden was very disturbed by the way the secret Serb held and handled important conversations that they would have clarified the facts and helped the investigation.

Between January 5 and 6, 2021, the date of the assault on the capitol, Trump was following the disturbances on the conservative Fox News network and, instead of listening to his advisers and mobilizing law enforcement, he called his lawyer, Rudy Giulani, and senators who were inside the place to push them to delay the certification of the electoral results.

(You might be interested: Committee investigating assault on the Capitol formally summons Trump to testify)

Meanwhile, Trump held talks with his bodyguards, messages that were deleted and that since then, Joe Biden has spoken openly in the presence of special service agents.

Donald Trump is being investigated for his relationship, influence and passivity in the Assault on the Capitol See also Trieste, Lilly: "She didn't commit suicide, she was happy with me". Talk to the secret friend

(You might be interested: Assault on the Capitol: the deleted messages from Trump’s bodyguards)

The committee investigating the assault on the Capitol hoped to have that series of text messages from Secret Service agents, instead, Whipple recounts that the president was “surrounded by a new troop of strangeand Biden couldn’t help but wonder: Do these people really want me here?

Whipple recounts that Joe Biden felt that Trump’s move was “too close, in his Secret Service escort.” He also clarified that the agency appeared to be “both incompetent and politicized” by the failure of the agents in the escort, very close to the trump move.

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With media information