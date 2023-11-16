US President Joe Biden told reporters after a long-awaited face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States and China will resume military contacts after a long period of being cut off.

The US President described this step as “very important.” “We have returned to direct, open, clear and direct communications,” Biden added during a press conference in San Francisco. He added, “Fateful miscalculations on either side could cause real problems with a country like China or any other major country.”