Tax, the Meloni government brings a new amnesty to the CDM. Here’s what it’s all about

The Meloni government on the maneuver stays compact: no amendments and faster process in Parliament. But another provision is arriving in the Council of Ministers today which risks creating tensions, the tax reform. The decree includes some measures – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – which risk translating into a new, partial, amnesty. The implementing decree, as established by the delegation, provides for the “facilitated settlement of all pending disputes” in tax justice. They are at least 100 thousand proceedings pending in the Tax Commissions and in the Supreme Court, with a value of approximately 40 billion eurosand they continue to increase.

And the facilitated definition seems to be long awaited by taxpayers: the rules which – continues Il Corriere – already allowed disputes in the Supreme Court to be closed paying between 5 and 20% of requests they were practically ignored. Only 4 thousand taxpayers would have joined. And, in the meantime, the game on the minimum wage is reopening: the center-right intends to present an amendment to the opposition’s bill under discussion in the Chamber. News also for the Super bonus. After the latest closure by the Minister of Economy, the hopes of a 110% extension on condominiums to 2024, even if only for a few months, moves away. However, the possibility arises of authorizing an extraordinary state of progress of the works at the end of the year, to cover things again all expenses made up to December 31st.

