Biathlon The shooting dropped Mari Eder from the top fight in the Oberhof chase, Suvi Minkkinen’s ranking rose by shooting

Tero Seppälä was in the 30th Oberhof World Cup chase race.

9.1. 16:57

Finland Mari Eder finished 24th in the Women’s World Championship chase at the Oberhof in Germany. Also Suvi Minkkinen reached Cup points in 29th place.

Eder, who started seventh in the race, fired one fine from the berths and was seventh in the middle of the race. However, there were 2 + 3 penalty laps from the uprights and Eder fell far from the tip.

Minkkinen, on the other hand, was among the last (57th), but the shooting went well, bringing in two fines and Minkkinen rose well in the results list. Nastassia Kinnunen (5 fines) was 50th.

Norway, which took the lead in the race with a sprint victory on Friday, won the race Marte Olsbu Röiseland. He continues to lead the World Cup. Swedish Hanna Öberg was second and Belarus Dzinara Alimbekava third.

Men in the chase race at the Oberhof in Germany Tero Seppälä was in his 30s. Seppälä shot a total of five fines from four shooting ranges in a race that raced in crying weather. Olli Hiidensalo did not go to the race at all.

The race was won by France Quentin Fillon Maillet 9.9 seconds in Sweden To Sebastian Samuelsson. Both rose handsomely, for Fillon Maillet you started from 9th place and Samuelsson from 14th place. Tarjei Bö and Sturla Holm Lägreid took three and four places for Norway.

Russia won the sprint on Friday and was number one in the chase Aleksandr Loginov lost the winning stitches to three passes from the last shooting range and finished fifth.