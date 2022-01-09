Genoa – No surprises in the initial formation of Sampdoria which at 16.30 will take the field at Maradona against Napoli. The D’Aversa coach launches the young Ciervo from the first minute in the championship as a right winger in place of the suspended Candreva. Ekdal not at his best grits his teeth and starts from the beginning, with an autonomy to be verified. In attack Quagliarella this time preferred to Caputo to play alongside Gabbiadini. Unpublished defensive line with Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot and Augello. The list of absences is long: Candreva. Yoshida, Colley, Bereszynski, Damsgaard and Verre. In Naples it will be Elmas who will take over the positive Zielinnski while Spalletti (he was negativized, he could sit on the bench) preferred Petagna and Politano. The field has been heavy for at least a couple of hours of intense rain.

Napoli-Sampdoria, follow the live match

The official formations

Naples: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; demme, Lobotka; Elmas, Mertens, Insigne; Petagna. On the bench: Marfella, Idasiak, Tuanzebe, Zanoli, Cioffi, Costanzo, Vergara, Ruiz, Politano. Coach: Spalletti

Sampdoria: Audero; Dragusin, Ferrari, Chabot, Augello; Ciervo, Ekdal, Askildsen, Thorsby; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella. On the bench: Falcone, Ravaglia, Murru, Yepes, Trimboli, Vieira, Rincon, Caputo, Torregrossa. Coach: D’Aversa

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS